Mary Barrett Stokes Published 12:56 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Mary Barrett Stokes passed away on August 2, at the age of 90.

Mary was born on September 17, 1932, the daughter of Dewitt Barrett and Ellen McCluskey Barrett.

She sold insurance for American General Life for many years, was a telephone operator and worked in the tax collector’s office.

She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She liked knitting and making hats for the children at Blair E. Batson Hospital, and she also enjoyed painting.

She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herbert C. Stokes Sr., brothers Paul Barrett, James Barrett, Jessie Barrett, Alvin Barrett, Charles Barrett, and Doc Barrett, sisters Retha Tanner, Lois Tanner and Bertha Crist.

She is survived by her son, Herbert Carl Stokes Jr. of Vicksburg, MS, daughter Ellen Nolan (Tom) of Atlanta, GA, sister Dorothy Eagle of Las Vegas, NV, grandsons Denton Stokes (Sarah), Andrew Nolan and Timothy Nolan and great-grandchildren Maddie Stokes and Wiley Stokes.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, at Glenwood Funeral Home. Bro. Ben Luckett will officiate the service.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.