Vicksburg clinic changes ownership from St. Dominic’s to Medical Management Services

Published 2:51 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

MEA Ambulatory Care Clinic, 4204 Clay St., will soon change names to MMS Medical Clinic. (File Photo)

One of Vicksburg’s medical clinics will soon have a new owner and new name, but a letter sent to patients says few changes in care are expected.

MEA Vicksburg Ambulatory Care Clinic, 4204 Clay St., was sold by St. Dominic’s to Medical Management Services effective Aug. 1. A notification letter was sent to all patients who have visited the clinic in the last year.

The letter stated that the clinic’s name will change from MEA to MMS Medical Clinic, but there will be no change in doctors. Patients will also still be able to use the same MyChart patient profile they used for MEA, and their doctor will still have access to their medical records.

According to its website, Medical Management Services was founded in 2006 and currently supports more than 80 medical clinics across Mississippi.

Patients who wish to use another clinic may request their medical records by calling CIOX at 1-601-200-4772 or by faxing requests to 1-844-224-3872.

The clinic’s phone number will remain the same: 601-619-7717.

