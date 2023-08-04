Warren County Land Records: July 24 to July 31, 2023 Published 8:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of July 24 to July 31.

Warranty Deeds:

*Jennifer Jill Ross and Jonathan Eugene Ross to Ainsworth Investments 1 Inc., Part of Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, and Part of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Thomas Michael Cole to Natalie W. Bailess, Lots 12 & 13, Turning Leaf Subdivision Lots 1-33 & 55

*Alfred L. Barfield and Billye B. Barfield to Alfred Leist Barfield, Jr. Trustee, Lanny Bowie Barfield, Trustee, Jason Brent Barfield, Trustee, Barfield Family Trust, Section 27, 28, 31, 36, 38, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Douglas N. Kelley and Carol Kelley to Tommy R. Berryhill, Part of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert R. Bottin Jr. and Robert R. Bottin III to Racheal S. Cage Part of Lot 15, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Cappaert Investment Corporation to LS Holdings, LLC., Part of Lot 6, Industrial Park.

*Ursula (Ursula C. Himes) Craft to Wilsom Jamar Smith, Lot 3, Benard Acres.

*Wendy Michelle Ford Dribben to Kristi Gordon Lot 40, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey #3.

*Angela O. Ferguson to Brayden Hearn, Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Fix Pads Holdings, LLC to Stephen Hall and Kayla Hall, Lots 29 & 30, Lake Hill Subdivision #2.

*James Loving to Henry Gaddis Jr, Part of NW/4 of SE/4 of Section 5, Township 06 North, Range 4 West.

*Robert L. Gibson and Hermetta Gibson to Dennis M. Sweeney and Angela D. Sweeney, Lot 4, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Parker Family Trust and Thomas Lee Parker, Trustee to Great River Utility Operating Company, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ollie Hardaway and Enid Hardaway to Tresha Harris and Aaleah Harris, Lot 14, Rollingwood Subdivision.

*Lee L. Lazor to Samuel D. Robinson, Part of Lot 20, Lake Park Estates #3 Resurvey.

*Loretta Bernice Pace to Robert S. Murphree, Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Patricia B. Theriot to OneSource Lands, LLC, Section 35, 36, & 37, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Ronald D. Taylor to Rusty Permenter and Tyler Williams, Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert J. Trussell III and Lynda K. Trussell to William R. Standish and Angela Standish, Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 5 West.

Deed of Trust:

*Odell Flagg Allen to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Falesha C. Hill and Zachary G. Hill to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Andre Bennett to Rivershills Bank, Lots 6-8, 11-13, Alpine Heights.

*Russell Burditt, Donna A. Burditt, Russell Burditt (Trustee), Donna A. Burditt (Trustee), Burditt Living Trust to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 9, E/2-7, Campus Martius.

*Laquanta R. Carson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 23, Warrenton Heights #2 Part G.

*Jamar Smith Wilson to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 3, Benard Acres.

*Kristi Gordon to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 40, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey #3.

*Wade Russell Harmon and Jamie Renee Harmon to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 28, Warrenton Heights.

*Tresha Harris and Aaleah Harris to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 14, Rollingwood Subdivision.

*Norman V. Harris and Marguita S. Harris to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 11, Falcon Ridge Subdivision.

*Robert E. Heads to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 122, Rolling Ridge Subdivision.

*Melissa N. Thomas to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Lot 22, North End Subdivision and Part of Lots 44-46, North End Subdivision.

*Deborah Yvonne Zackery to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of E and Part of F, Springfield Short RE SQ. 11.

*Scorpion Oil and Gas, LLC to Modern Bank, N.A., Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Bruce Jason Odom and Julie Craft Odom to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 22, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Christopher G. Price to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Forrest Cove Part 1.

*Alphounce T. Williams to USA-Rural Housing Service, Lot 22, Oak Park #1.

Marriage Licenses:

*Colby Ellis Goggans, 27, of Hattiesburg to Christina Silva Carvalho Viana, 29, of Amadora, Portugal.

*LaMorris D. Jefferson, 35, of Vicksburg to JaMiracle Kemona Williams, 24, of Vicksburg.

*Chad Michael Nielson, 43, of Clinton to Sherry A. Harthcock, 36, of Clinton.

*De’Corian Cortez Buck, 23, Edwards to Jayla Lashay Martin, 26, of Edwards.

*Elza Ray Smith, 60, of Vicksburg to Umeka Rashonda White, 43, of Vicksburg.

*Darrous Chansquint Liggins, 43, of Vicksburg to Amanda Yvonne Bullock, 40, of Vicksburg.