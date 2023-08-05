Police respond to reported shots fired at Vicksburg Event and Business Center

Published 10:20 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Vicksburg Event and Business Center at the corner of Speed and Washington streets Friday night.

Chief Penny Jones said the incident stemmed from a disagreement outside a party at the event venue, but that no one was harmed.

Jones also stated that next week, she is scheduling a meeting with the business’s owner to obtain security camera footage and discuss safety measures to prevent further incidents at the business.

No arrests have been made in connection with the reported shots fired.

