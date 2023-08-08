City of Vicksburg to help Rolling Fork locate utilities Published 11:47 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Vicksburg utility employees will be working with Rolling Fork officials to locate water and sewer lines and meters to repair and install new lines in the town.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved an interlocal agreement with Rolling Fork to provide help to town officials. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the city will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the agreement, many homeowners in Rolling Fork removed the foundations of their homes during the cleanup after the March 24 tornado, making it difficult to locate gas and water meters and lines. Flaggs said city utility crews may assist with other work in the future, “But it is starting with locating and reading meters.”

Vicksburg, according to the agreement, will provide the workers and equipment to help locate the lines and Rolling Fork will reimburse the city.

Dr. Johnny DuPree, a consultant working with Rolling Fork, told the board, “Almost 70 percent of the people in the Rolling Fork community live in trailers,” adding officials are hoping to move people from trailers and hotel rooms and into homes outside floodplain areas.

Dupree commended the City for its assistance in the past.

“I want to thank the people of this city because I’ve called you several times to help and we appreciate you,” DuPree said.

Rolling Fork was devastated on March 24 when an EF4 tornado touched down, destroying homes and businesses and killing 13 people in Sharkey County.

