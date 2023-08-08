Gov. Tate Reeves to headline August Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce luncheon Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Gov. Tate Reeves will be the keynote speaker at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon to be held on Aug. 16 at noon at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

The Chamber’s monthly luncheons provide a unique opportunity for business and community leaders to come together and learn about issues and opportunities in the region and state. In addition, the business community can network with clients and suppliers during luncheons and develop business relationships that benefit their businesses.

According to Lori Burke, Chairwoman of the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce, the RSVP for the luncheon has gone through the roof since the first email went out announcing Reeves would be the keynote.

“Governor Reeves has worked closely with the Chamber and the Economic Development Partnership to garner support for Vicksburg’s key long-term initiatives and I think there is a lot of interest from the business community to hear from him,” Burke said.

“Governor Reeves’ economic development policies are having a profound impact in Warren County,” said Pablo Diaz, President & CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation. “His forward-thinking approach to site development has empowered communities like ours to invest in initiatives that will yield returns in terms of job creation, wealth generation, and overall increase of quality of life. The Governor’s leadership has been instrumental in driving the current advancements in the development of the new port south of I-20. His vision of the opportunities that lie ahead, coupled with his proactive efforts to attract transformative investments, underscore his commitment to the residents of Warren County and Mississippi.”

Over the past several years, the Governor’s Office and the Mississippi Development Authority have made several funding announcements for grants and investments that are expanding infrastructure and project readiness items at different Warren County Industrial Centers, including improvements to the Ceres Industrial Park, to the existing Port of Vicksburg and the new port to be developed south of Interstate 20.

To attend the luncheon on Aug. 16, please call the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce at 601-636-1012.