Softball Roundup: St. Al takes first loss; Humphreys pulls away late to beat PCA Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

After speeding past its first five opponents, St. Aloysius’ softball team finally hit a speed bump.

Lilly Overby went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs, Kylin Chisholm tripled and scored three runs, and Simpson Academy beat St. Al 13-0 on Tuesday to hand the Lady Flashes their first loss of the season.

Chisholm and Jayda Smith hit back-to-back RBI triples during a seven-run rally in the fourth inning that finished the game via run rule. Overby hit her two-run inside-the-park home run in the third inning.

St. Al (5-1) committed five errors and only had four hits. It had averaged more than 12 runs and 11 hits per game in its first five outings. Lili Perniciaro was 2-for-2.

St. Al will play again Thursday at 6:15 p.m., at home against Central Hinds.

Humphreys Academy 13, Porter’s Chapel 5

Humphreys Academy scored six runs in the top of the the sixth inning to pull away from a feisty Porter’s Chapel Academy squad on Tuesday.

Humphreys led 7-1 in the fifth inning, but PCA (0-9) scored four times in the bottom half of the inning. Emily Muirhead tripled and scored a run, and Mia Abdo and Natalie Cantin had RBI singles.

Humphreys then strung together five singles in a six-batter span in the top of the sixth to put the game away.

Marley Bufkin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for PCA, and Abdo was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Cantin also had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

PCA’s next game is Aug. 14, vs. River Oaks at Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg.