TO THE POLLS: Warren County turns out for primary election day

Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

There is less than two hours left to vote in Warren County’s primary elections.

Polls close at 7 p.m., but any registered voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to be able to vote.

Click here to view sample ballots and locate your polling place.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Click here for information on rides to the polls.

More News

WARREN COUNTY PRIMARY: Banks and Herring win races; close call in District 3

UPDATE: All precincts reporting in Warren County primary election

UPDATE: District 2 incumbent defeats challenger

DECISION 2023: Live Warren County primary election results

Print Article