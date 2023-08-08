TO THE POLLS: Warren County turns out for primary election day
Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023
1 of 4
Greg Brown, Lizzie Holly, Martha Thomas and Charles Haggard were stationed near the American Legion precinct on Tuesday. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt)
Greg Brown sits outside the American Legion precinct on Tuesday. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt)
Warren County poll worker Peggy Shiers, left, helps voters sign in at Porter's Chapel precinct on Tuesday. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
Voters line up to get their ballots at Immanuel Baptist Church on Tuesday. (Photo by John Surratt)
There is less than two hours left to vote in Warren County’s primary elections.
Polls close at 7 p.m., but any registered voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to be able to vote.
Click here to view sample ballots and locate your polling place.
Click here for information on rides to the polls.