Volleyball Roundup: Vicksburg, Warren Central victorious in season openers

Published 8:33 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High volleyball player Jamia Grace served six aces, and had three defensive digs and five assists in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-12) victory over Canton on Tuesday.

Vicksburg High’s volleyball team served up a victory in its season-opener Tuesday.

Jamia Grace served six aces, Kennedy Mullins had eight assists, and the Missy Gators beat Canton 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-12) in their 2023 debut.

Grace got her aces on 14 serves, and had three digs and five assists to go along with it. Mullins had three digs to keep the ball in play on the defensive end.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Dallas West, Jada Erwin and Kenley Henderson also contributed to the victory.

Vicksburg will be on the road again for Game No. 2, Thursday at Terry. The junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.

Warren Central 3, Florence 0
Warren Central worked for its first win of the season by beating Florence 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) in a competitive match on Tuesday.

Melissa Herrle had 10 kills on 10 attacks, as well as four aces and five digs on defense. Elle Henderson had five kills and three assists, while Tabreai Davis served seven aces and had five digs.

Warren Central’s junior varsity also won, 2-0 (25-23, 25-15). Ka’ryn Henderson and Kennedi Zellous had four kills apiece and Kylie Hearn served four aces.

Warren Central will play again Thursday at home vs. Puckett. The JV plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.

More Sports

Softball Roundup: St. Al takes first loss; Humphreys pulls away late to beat PCA

Former Southern Miss star Brownlee making an impression with Jets

Softball Roundup: St. Al romps past St. Joe again; PCA stumbles on the road

Buescher runs to victory lane at rain-delayed Michigan Cup Series race

Print Article