Volleyball Roundup: Vicksburg, Warren Central victorious in season openers Published 8:33 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Vicksburg High’s volleyball team served up a victory in its season-opener Tuesday.

Jamia Grace served six aces, Kennedy Mullins had eight assists, and the Missy Gators beat Canton 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-12) in their 2023 debut.

Grace got her aces on 14 serves, and had three digs and five assists to go along with it. Mullins had three digs to keep the ball in play on the defensive end.

Email newsletter signup

Dallas West, Jada Erwin and Kenley Henderson also contributed to the victory.

Vicksburg will be on the road again for Game No. 2, Thursday at Terry. The junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.

Warren Central 3, Florence 0

Warren Central worked for its first win of the season by beating Florence 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) in a competitive match on Tuesday.

Melissa Herrle had 10 kills on 10 attacks, as well as four aces and five digs on defense. Elle Henderson had five kills and three assists, while Tabreai Davis served seven aces and had five digs.

Warren Central’s junior varsity also won, 2-0 (25-23, 25-15). Ka’ryn Henderson and Kennedi Zellous had four kills apiece and Kylie Hearn served four aces.

Warren Central will play again Thursday at home vs. Puckett. The JV plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.