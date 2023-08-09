Old Post Files: August 9, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Services were held for G. Walker Whitaker. • The Rev. Oscar Williams died. • Mark Chaney, Warren County’s new representative, was in Vicksburg.

90 Years Ago: 1933

G.B. Van Norman was installed as commander of Allein Post, American Legion. • Loretta Schlottman departed for Chicago.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Capt. Lewis Long was back in the States after over a year’s service overseas. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Crook returned from a vacation on the Gulf Coast.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. S.H. Childress Jr. of Sartartia announced the birth of a son, Samuel III. • Mr. and Mrs. James McKeown and sons returned from visit on the Gulf Coast.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Services were held for Charles J. Faulk Sr. • William Baker was recuperating from surgery at Mercy Hospital. • Mr. and Mrs. George Ameen announced the birth of a son, George Jr.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mayor Nat Bullard, family and friends took a cruise on the excursion boat, The Jefferson Davis. • The Warren County Board of Supervisors discussed plans for a new jail. • Dr. Robert Scott was named director of the Vicksburg Warren County Community Services Center.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Warren County’s total agricultural production for 1982 was valued at $23,027,124. • Combined services were held for the Rev. Ben Johnson and his sister, Mrs. Every Washington, at Jefferson Funeral Home. • Mr. and Mrs. Tony L. Tullos of Vicksburg announced the birth of a daughter, Rachel Elizabeth.

30 Years Ago: 1993

A baby born to a 16-year-old was thrown out of a window minutes after its birth but appeared healthy. • Charles Riles was installed as governor of the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District of Kiwanis International. • Eddie Chancellor won the 13th annual Warren County Golf Championship.

20 Years Ago: 2003

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance requiring vicious dogs and female dogs in heat to be pinned. • The Federal Aviation Administration released a report that the city airport on U.S. 61 South was used more than Vicksburg Tallulah Regional in Mound.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. replaced key staff, a move expected to save the city $30,000 in salaries. • Alonzo Stephens holds the first town-hall meeting of the school year.