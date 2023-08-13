Sports column: Playmakers 2023 is right on the horizon Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

In late July, one of the last cruise ships of the season docked at City Front. As its passengers disembarked and strolled through downtown Vicksburg, they were greeted by a curious sight — five young men in full football uniforms taking their own walking tour of the city.

Warren Central’s Zack Evans, Vicksburg High’s Demarcus Johnson, St. Aloysius’ Damien Reeves, Porter’s Chapel Academy’s Thomas Azlin and Tallulah Academy’s Cade Morgan had assembled for the cover photo shoot for The Vicksburg Post’s annual “Playmakers” football preview magazine.

The group ventured to several landmarks, from the Vicksburg sign in Washington Street Park to the splash pad and murals along Levee Street. As they did, tourists from gawked and a few took their own pictures. They must have thought we really take football seriously here in Mississippi to be walking around dressed like that at noon on a 97-degree Monday in July.

Well, we do. Maybe not enough to dress like that for fun, but certainly enough to do it for special occasions. Shoulder pads and helmets are almost like formal wear during the late summer and fall.

One of those special occasions is “Playmakers.” Ever since The Vicksburg Post published its first football preview issue in 1976, it has become the de facto yearbook for the sport on the local level — a concept we’ve enhanced in recent years by including individual photos of every player and an updated list of Warren County records, in addition to season previews and player features.

The goal is to produce a keepsake edition that can be referenced throughout this season, and even into the next one by including things that stand the test of time.

It’s never an easy project and, much like football itself, it requires a team to successfully pull it together. From the editorial staff and ad reps inside the building, to our advertisers who make it possible and the players and coaches who offer us their time and stories, there are a lot of people doing their part to make it a success.

Thank you to you all. Hopefully we’ve produced something that will be well-read and enjoyed by all.

The 2023 edition of “Playmakers” will be available in The Post’s weekend edition of Aug. 19 — next weekend. If you miss it then, it can also be picked up at our office at 1106 Washington St. or you can order one by calling the office at 601-636-4545.

Pick it up. Read it. Hang on to it. Throw it on a shelf or coffee table and flip through it from time to time. It’s called a preview, but it’s good the whole year ‘round.

Ernest Bowker is the sports editor of The Vicksburg Post. He can be reached at ernest.bowker@vicksburgpost.com

