Sarah Pilgrim Published 3:42 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Sarah Pilgrim passed away on Aug. 4, in The Woodlands, TX, after a brief illness.

Born to Dodd and Pearl Cain of Sallis, MS, Sarah grew up surrounded by her large family and lifelong friends.

Sarah graduated from Sallis High School and married her sweetheart, James (Jim) Pilgrim on Dec. 10, 1954.

They had been married for 68 years and were dedicated, inseparable soulmates.

Sarah had two children (Carol and Steve), two grandchildren (Tyler and Annie), two great-grandchildren (Nathan and Hudson), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Soon after they married, Jim took employment with MP&L.

Over the years, as transfers came along, Sarah established homes and put down roots in Durant, Jackson, Hazlehurst, Natchez, Marks, Brandon, Grenada, Vicksburg, and Little Rock, AR. Wherever she called home, Sarah was always engaged in her church and community and took special joy in ministering to young children.

She enjoyed spending time with family and the many dear friends she made along the way. Sarah was a gracious and loving Southern lady.

She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Sarah is preceded in death by her daughter Carol, great-grandson Nathan, parents Dodd and Pearl Cain, and nine loving brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband Jim, son Steve (Charlotte), grandchildren Tyler (Julie) and Annie (Brady), and great-grandson Hudson.

Culpepper Funeral Services in Kosciusko, MS is handling arrangements.

A graveside service will be held at the Sallis Cemetery on Friday, August 11 at 11 a.m.; Reverend Curtis Cain officiating.

Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at Longhorn Newport Steakhouse, 9465 Hwy 14, Sallis, MS.

Memorials to Sarah can be made to First Baptist Church, Vicksburg, MS or a charity of your choice.