William Kemp, President of Guaranty Bank, honored with 10-year service award Published 9:10 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Guaranty Bank recently held its annual employee celebration, with a Vicksburg employee earning recognition.

This annual event is held to celebrate the bank’s successes and recognize those who make its successes happen: its employees.

William Kemp, Vicksburg President and Commercial Banker, received his 10-year service award.

“Ten years of service is a significant milestone, and Kemp’s dedication has undoubtedly contributed to the bank’s growth and positive impact on the community,” a release from Guaranty Bank read.