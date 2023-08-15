Why no burn ban? Warren County Fire Coordinator advises ‘common sense’ during summer heat wave Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

This month is on track to be the hottest August in 75 years, but Warren County residents do not have to worry about a burn ban just yet.

While 16 counties in South Mississippi have implemented burn bans, Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs explained why, locally, a ban is not practical at the moment.

“The main reason is, I don’t have any evidence to back up putting out a burn ban,” Briggs said. “It is dry, but if this was in November or December when we have a lot of dead foliage on the ground, we would have one.”

No measurable rainfall has been recorded in Vicksburg since .04 inches fell on July 16, and rain is not forecast until Aug. 26. On top of that, 13 of the first 14 days in August had high temperatures of 99 degrees or above.

Briggs said if grass fires become prevalent in the county, a burn ban would be possible.

“It could change. If we have a rash of fires, then we will reevaluate,” he said. “We advise everyone to use common sense when it comes to burning outside.”