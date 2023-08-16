Edwin “Skippy” Maurice Speyerer Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Edwin “Skippy” Maurice Speyerer, 91, passed away on August 16, in Tampa, Fla. Skippy was born in Vicksburg and was a graduate of Carr Central High School.

After a stint in the military, he also graduated from Mississippi Southern University.

He worked in the Greenville MS School System for many years before retiring to Florida in 1987. He achieved two notable goals in retirement.

He bicycled over 2,500 miles from San Diego, Calif. to St. Augustine, Fla. and he walked the Appalachian Trial from Springer Mountain, Ga. to Katahdin, Maine, a distance of 2,100 miles, crossing 14 states.

Skip was preceded in death by his son, Stan, stepson, Frank, his father, Fred, his mother, Thelma, brothers, George (Jack), Harry (Buzz), James (Jimmy), sisters, Dorothy (Lady), Mona (Sis) and Mary.

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia, son, Ken, daughter, Debi, and brother David. Graveside services will be held in Greenville, MS, at a time to be announced.