Old Post Files: August 16, 1923-2013

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

J.D. Riggs, Y&MV Railroad engineer, pleaded for safety first on highways. • Lois Isaacs returned from a visit to Memphis. • W.E. Lee had a narrow escape from being struck by lightning.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Harry Kaiser returned from Milwaukee and Chicago. • Mrs. Vick Robbins and her children left for Chicago. • Helen Kember returned from Lexington, Ky.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. R.A. Street Sr. returned from a visit to Memphis. • Lt. and Mrs. Leonard Katzenmeyer Jr. were now located in Dover, Del. • Melvin Fisher was seriously ill at the Veterans Hospital in Biloxi.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Bobby Geoffrey was elected secretary/treasurer of the Mississippi Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ainsworth of Port Gibson announced the birth of a daughter, Mary Dale.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Ben McKinley died. • The Waterways Experiment Station held an open house for the public to visit the newly completed headquarters building and other WES facilities.

50 Years Ago: 1973

During his visit to Vicksburg, U.S. Rep. Thad Cochran talked with city officials and businessmen. • Robert Sigh, who attended North Vicksburg High School, signs a grant-in-aid scholarship to USM.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Harris announced the birth of a daughter, Maya Shanta. • Services were held for James A. Lowe Jr.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Authorities searched for a downed plane near Openwood Plantation after residents reported hearing a low-flying aircraft and a sputtering engine. • Gov. Kirk Fordice prepared for prostate cancer surgery at a Texas Hospital.

20 Years Ago: 2003

City officials planned to cut funding of charities by 25 percent and raise gas prices by 11 percent. • Porters Chapel Academy tailback Gerald Mims was injured and expected to miss the season opener against Tensas Academy.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The mayor and aldermen toured the city’s recreational facilities. • Dr. Miles Ashley joined Dr. W.S. Miles in his optometry practice.