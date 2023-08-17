Christopher ‘NuNu’ Walker Published 11:13 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Funeral services for Christopher “NuNu” Walker, 39, who died Sunday, August 13, from injuries received in an automobile accident, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 19, at Magnolia M.B. Church in Port Gibson with the Rev. Hugh Johnson officiating. The Rev. Frank Curtis will do the Eulogy.

Burial will be in Freedman Hall Cemetery in Hermanville, with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel from 1 until 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

