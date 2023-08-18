Bailey-Saldana Birth Announcement Published 1:01 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Shane Bailey and Carly Saldana of Tallulah announce the birth of their daughter, Saylor Bailey, born Aug. 2, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Saylor weighed 5 pounds and 6 ounces and was 17 inches long.

Saylor Bailey is the granddaughter of Darlene Saldana and Gilibaldo Saldana and David Bailey and Hope Bailey.

