PCA goes 3-for-3 at home softball tournament Published 5:50 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s softball team has quickly gone from getting rolled, to on a roll.

The Lady Eagles won all three of their games at their home tournament Saturday at the Betty Catherine Foley Hearn Softball Complex, beating Discovery Christian twice and Union Christian once.

PCA (5-10) lost its first nine games this season, but won four of five this week to get back on track.

Email newsletter signup

In their tournament opener, the Lady Eagles defeated Discovery Christian 14-11.

Olivia Dawson went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Sophie Masterson tripled and drove in three runs, and Mia Abdo was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

PCA scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 14-4 lead, then held off a huge comeback bid by Discovery Christian in the top of the fourth. The Lions scored seven runs, but never got the tying run to the plate.

In game two, PCA scored in all three innings and crushed Union Christian 14-2. The Lady Eagles only had three hits, but drew 11 walks. Abdo singled and walked once, and scored three runs. Marley Bufkin walked three times and score three runs, while Audrey Carraway and Ali Blackmon each walked twice and scored twice.

Masterson allowed one hit and two unearned runs, and struck out six batters in a three-inning complete game. Tournament games were played with a time limit.

PCA finished the day by beating Discovery Christian a second time, 12-1. It scored eight runs in the first inning and four in the second.

Abdo doubled and drove in two runs, Bufkin was 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored, and Masterson had a double and an RBI.

Carraway, Blackmon, Dawson and Kendall Smith scored two runs apiece.

Emily Muirhead pitched a three-inning complete game and had five strikeouts.

PCA will try to keep its hot streak going on Monday, when it heads to Monroe, La. to play River Oaks at 6:30 p.m. It is back home Tuesday evening at 6:30 to face Prairie View.