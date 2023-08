Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

St. Aloysius soccer player Grace Windham scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Park Place Christian Academy on Thursday. It was the Lady Flashes’ first district victory since 2021.

St. Al (3-6, 1-0 MAIS Division II Central) will play again Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., on the road at Copiah Academy.

