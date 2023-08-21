Playmakers 2023 — Read it now!

Published 6:30 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

The Vicksburg Post released its 2023 edition of “Playmakers,” the annual Warren County football preview magazine, in its Aug. 19-20 weekend edition. The 48-page issue contains season previews and features, player photos, records and more for Vicksburg High, Warren Central, St. Aloysius, Porter’s Chapel Academy and Tallulah Academy.

If you missed it on newsstands, scroll down a digital copy for you to enjoy through our Issuu reader.

Hard copies will also be available at The Vicksburg Post’s office at 1106 Washington St., by calling 601-636-4545, and at the Red Carpet Bowl football games Friday at Vicksburg High and Warren Central.

