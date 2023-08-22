David Wesley Hyde Published 9:18 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

David Wesley Hyde passed away on the 20th of August, in his Vicksburg home with his devoted wife Laura at his side.

David was born on June 14, 1957, in Waco, Texas, where his parents William Roger Hyde and Johnnie Stone Hyde were students at Baylor University.

The young family moved to the Texas panhandle for a few years, and then to Roger’s hometown of Cleburne, Texas.

Email newsletter signup

David graduated from Cleburne High School in 1975 where he played football, was a member of the Key Club, Latin Club, President of the Student Council, and was named Mr. Muscles in his senior year. Hyde graduated from Texas A&M University in 1979 with a degree in Civil Engineering.

While at Texas A&M, Hyde served as commanding officer of Company F-1 (The Finest First) in the Corp of Cadets and as a Ross Volunteer.

Upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army and was posted to Ft. Carson, Colorado, where he served as Executive Office of his company of engineers.

A gifted civil engineer, Hyde was soon recruited to the Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the research and development arm of the United States Army Corp of Engineers.

Hyde worked at Waterways for the remainder of his professional life, designing and testing structures for the Army, the Department of Defense and NATO.

In his spare time and for fun, Hyde created a graphing software computer program called ‘D-Plot’ that has been used by engineers and scientists around the world, including NASA and the International Space Station.

After moving to Vicksburg, Hyde took up competitive bicycle racing and won numerous events, including a Mississippi state time-trial record that would stand for 20-plus years.

David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Laura Hyde, his son Daniel Parker Hyde of Cazenovia, New York, daughter Amelia Brooks Hyde of Ruston, Louisiana, step-daughter Lindsey and her husband Brad Mitchell of Clinton, Mississippi, two much-loved granddaughters Presley Mitchell and Parker Mitchell of Clinton, Mississippi, sister Lisa and her husband Steve Roach of Fredericksburg, Texas, and aunts Joan Hinds and DiAnn Hyde of Cleburne, Texas.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home at 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brad Mitchell, Daniel Hyde, Mack Rather, Mack Rather, Jr., Mark Maroney, Brooks Schramm, Mark Rhea, and James Wendlandt.