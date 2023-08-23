Old Post Files: August 23, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Henry L. Whitfield was leading Theodore G. Bilbo by 18,000 votes in the gubernatorial race. • F.A. Scott won the sheriff’s race over John Howard.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Fred Powell was killed in an automobile accident near Villa Rica, Ga. • Mr. and Mrs. Loyola Yoste returned from the World’s Fair in Chicago. • H.M. Dunn was again connected with O’Neil McNamara Hardware Co.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

Services were held for Arthur Walthall. • Cadet William Gray was here from school in Lexington, Mo. • The Distinguished Flying Cross was awarded to Flight Officer Henry Coile Jr.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Dr. and Mrs. William Parsons returned from a vacation in New England. • Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Knight were vacationing on the Gulf Coast. • Rachael Loewenberg broke her arm in a fall at her home.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Clement Campbell died. • Joe Ann Howard and John A. Hennessey were married. • Mrs. C.W. Curry died. • Dr. Jack Birchett and his son were visiting Chicago.

50 Years Ago: 1973

William Paul Lynn celebrated his third birthday. • Army 2nd Lt. Jimmy B. Butler received a parachutist badge at Fort Benning, Ga. • Shawn G. Evans was named Who’s Who Among American High School Students.

40 Years Ago 1983

Hugh E. Cranfield, a retired construction worker from Utica, died. • Debbie Dawsey Brown, a native of Vicksburg, and her husband, Dan, built their own home in Beaufort, S.C. • Laura Renee Williams turned 2.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Jane M. Love of Vacaville, Calif. was killed when the car she was driving hit a skidding log truck o U.S. 61 North. • Vicksburg Video announced an increase in cable tier service from $7.09 to $13.30 per month. • Nell Drummond was presented with the Exchange Club’s Book of Golden Deeds Award.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Lenore Barkley retired as executive director of the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau after 27 years with the organization. • Linda Stevens recovered from a ruptured appendix as her husband Alonzo Stevens, prepared to coach the Vicksburg High School Gators against Southaven.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The Travel Channel interviewed Gordon Cotton about the Minié ball pregnancy hoax. • Sheriff Martin Pace was on duty even when he was off duty.