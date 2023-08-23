Red Carpet Bowl tickets on sale now

Published 8:50 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Tickets for the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl are now on sale through GoFan.co.

Warren Central will play Clinton at Viking Stadium, and Vicksburg High plays Holmes County Central at Memorial Stadium. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. The venues and times shifted from the originally-scheduled doubleheader because of concerns about excessive heat in the forecast for Friday.

Tickets will be good for one game or the other, but not both. All ticketing is done electronically through GoFan.co, and once a ticket is scanned at one stadium on Friday it will not be honored at the other. Tickets will still cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the gate. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at either stadium.

