Warren Central renews rivalry against Clinton in Red Carpet Bowl Published 4:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The rivalry with Clinton is as old as it is natural for Warren Central.

Separated by about 30 miles, the two schools are a perfect geographic match. They’ve had battles in the old Little Dixie Conference in the 1960s and 70s, fought for region championships in the MHSAA in the 80s and 90s, and played do-or-die playoff games a couple of times in the 2010s.

That all came to an end three years ago when MHSAA realignment moved the Vikings and Arrows to different regions. Now they’re even in different classifications for the foreseeable future. For one night, though, the long-running feud is back.

Warren Central and Clinton will square off once again in the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl Friday at 7 p.m. at WC’s Viking Stadium. Its their first meeting since the 2020 Class 6A playoffs, and one Warren Central coach Josh Morgan is looking forward to.

“It’s always great games and we’re expecting a great game. These two schools go back a long time. We’ve usually been able to have very competitive games that come down to the wire and go back-and-forth,” Morgan said. “We’ve definitely had some big battles over the years and it’s a fun one to open up with. It’s just a really cool opportunity to be able to play a team like that coming out of the blocks.”

The three-year hiatus in a series that dates back to almost the literal start of Warren Central’s football program ­— its third game ever was against Clinton in 1965 — was caused by both the MHSAA’s realignment and schedule conflicts.

Football schedules are set two years at a time, and the teams could not find a mutual open date in 2021 and 2022.

They also will not play each other in 2024. The Red Carpet Bowl swaps its matchups each year, so Warren Central will play Holmes County Central next season while Clinton plays Vicksburg.

“You do the best you can. We couldn’t make it work the last two years, but these two teams need to play each other,” Morgan said. “I’m glad it worked out that way. No matter what happens I think both teams will put a good game together for everybody to watch.”

Those who do watch will be doing it a bit later than originally scheduled. On Sunday, the Vicksburg Warren School District and Red Carpet Bowl committee announced that the game will begin at 7 p.m. and be played at Warren Central, rather than at 5:30 at Vicksburg.

Vicksburg, which was supposed to play Holmes County Central at 8 p.m., will now play at 7 at Memorial Stadium.

The changes were made because of concerns about excessive heat. The forecast high for Friday is 104 degrees.

Red Carpet Bowl tickets will be good for either game, but not both. The cost is $10 and they must be purchased through GoFan.co.

“I think common sense prevailed. It’s going to be extremely hot — hotter than it normally is. Just trying to put everybody that’s going to be participating in it, make everybody’s life easier,” Morgan said. “Thankfully we had some options that we could go to.”

Morgan added that the 90-minute delay for his team is very helpful. The Vikings played their preseason jamboree vs. North Pike at 6 p.m. last Friday in conditions similar to what is forecast for this week.

The artificial turf surface at Viking Stadium amplifies the heat. Waiting until the sun dips slightly lowers the intensity just enough to play, he said.

Warren Central has waited until 6 p.m. this week to practice, since high temperatures have been above 100 every day.

“It’s a very big difference. We warmed up at 5 o’clock last week playing with a 6 o’clock kickoff and the sun makes a big difference,” Morgan said. “The turf’s hotter, no doubt about it. We’re very thankful for it, but it’s extremely hot — like 130, maybe even higher than that this week.”

The Red Carpet Bowl has had a number of formats and weather issues during its history. This is the first time, however, that two RCB games have been played simultaneously. Morgan enjoys the tradition of the Red Carpet Bowl, but doesn’t think having two different venues will take away from the game’s spectacle.

“I don’t think it takes away anything. It’s going to be everybody’s opener. Everybody’s going to be ready to go. I think the significance of kicking off an hour and a half later is well worth whatever we’ll lose,” he said. “The Red Carpet Bowl has always done a really good job and means a lot to our community, but I think at the end of the day we have to make the best decision. I think they tried their best to do that.”

FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Clinton at Warren Central (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Holmes County Central at Vicksburg (Radio: 107.7 FM)

St. Aloysius at Cathedral (Radio: 101.3 FM)

Porter’s Chapel at Prentiss Christian (Radio: 104.5 FM)

Franklin Academy at Tallulah Academy

Deer Creek at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy

Central Hinds at Amite School Center

Port Gibson at Murrah

