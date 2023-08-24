Central District Public Service Commissioner urges conscientious electricity consumption

Published 4:38 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

As electricity consumption continues to rise in proportion with the rising temperatures, Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey urges Mississippians to take steps to conserve energy as we continue to endure these extreme temperatures.

On Thursday, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) issued a maximum generation emergency alert until 10 p.m. because of the loss of generation assets in other parts of the MISO service area and higher than forecasted energy consumption due to the continued extreme temperatures across the MISO footprint.

The regional grid operator is asking consumers of all customer classes to practice energy conservation and reduce nonessential electricity use.

If conditions persist, MISO will continue to communicate with its member utilities to assess and implement measures that will ensure overall grid stability, including potential localized load modification actions.

“While our in-state MISO utility members’, including Entergy Mississippi, LLC, and Cooperative Energy Inc., generator assets are available and their electric generation exceeds in-state consumption, because of our participation in this regional market, we want to do our part to ensure grid stability and energy resource adequacy across the affected area,” Bailey said. “The Mississippi Public Service Commission continues to monitor the effects of these extreme temperatures on our state and regional energy grid and appreciates the consuming public’s assistance in the wise consumption of energy use during this time.”

