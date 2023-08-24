Vicksburg running backs take pride in ‘ground and pound’ offense Published 2:00 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

The modern era of football has been defined by wide-open passing offenses that spread the field.

The Vicksburg Gators like a different approach.

“Ground and pound,” senior running back Collin Johnson said.

The Gators had two running backs, Malik Montgomery and DeCorey Knight, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2022. A third, Johnny Smith, just missed at 971 yards. Johnson had nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.

Any member of the group could be the lead back on most high school teams in Mississippi. Together, they’ve been almost unstoppable the past couple of seasons.

Vicksburg averaged 27 points per game in both 2021 and 2022, nearly 300 rushing yards per game each season, and has a 17-8 record in that span.

“It was nice to have it. It’s always good to have more than one person that can run the ball, that can put up stats and help the team,” Smith said. “Winning the football game is about coming together and playing as a team.”

Each back brings certain skills to the table, although all of them are versatile enough to do a bit of everything. Knight and Smith are good receivers and speedy home run threats. Montgomery is as well, but also specializes in the power game and finishing drives at the goal line.

Montgomery, a senior, has scored 27 touchdowns the past two seasons.

“Everybody brings their special skills to the table. Everybody does different things. When we put it all together it works out,” Montgomery said.

The Gators’ “Big Three” aren’t the only ones keeping the engine running, however. Johnson had nearly 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021 and is good enough to pop the occasional big play. Junior

Cedrick Blackmore is a tough short-yardage back who rushed for 50 yards on eight carries in last week’s jamboree game against Laurel.

Although he’s got a smaller role in the offense, Johnson said he’s happy to play it.

“I just want to see the team win. Jet, speed option, whatever he puts me in there for, I do what I’m supposed to do. When we want to see each other win, we’re going to win the game,” Johnson said.

Johnson is not alone in his unselfishness and sacrificing a bit of personal glory to help the Gators win. Senior quarterback Ronnie Alexander has passed for more than 2,000 yards in three years as a starter but has largely been a game manager distributing the ball — usually via a handoff — to the other playmakers.

“I love my guys. We’re a team,” Alexander said, adding that he’s proud to be a rare four-year starter at quarterback. “It really hit me last year when I thought back on it. In ninth grade I got my opportunity and did the most with it.”

The camaraderie the group shares might be its most unique — and best — trait. All are friends off the field, and use their bond to hold each other accountable and improve on it. The stat they’re most proud of is the number in the win column.

“Everybody got their shot to make a play on the field. Whoever had their chance made the best of it,” Montgomery said. “There wasn’t no selfishness around here. It wasn’t a big deal who outscored, who outrushed. It don’t matter as long as we win the game.”

There are, however, some individual stats that the Gators’ running backs will be chasing this year. Montgomery has 1,949 career rushing yards, 997 short of Vicksburg High’s school record of 2,946 set by Sylvester Stamps from 1977-79. He’s seven touchdowns behind Phelan Gray’s school record of 34 set from 2000-02.

Another great season should put Montgomery in range of both marks. He led the team and Warren County with 1,141 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022.

“It’s crazy. It’s been around a long time and we’ve had a lot of great running backs come through. For me to be able to do that, that’s fun and kind of mind-blowing,” Montgomery said.

If Montgomery does break those records, they might not last long. Smith is right behind him with 1,880 career rushing yards. Knight is entering the season with 1,079 yards and 16 touchdowns and is only a junior.

All three backs said they’ll be rooting for their teammates to get the record whether they do it themselves or not — especially if it means winning a state championship. Vicksburg reached the Class 5A semifinals in 2022 for the first time since 2001 and will be chasing the Class 6A title this year after the latest round of MHSAA realignment.

“That’d be great,” Smith said of the records. “But the main goal is to win the state championship. If we do what we’re supposed to do and everybody plays their role, then we can win.”

Vicksburg head coach Christopher Lacey, though, said he’ll keep a close eye on the yardage totals every week. He’s got three beasts to feed and wants to give them something to gnaw on.

“I tell them all the time, that’s something you want to do. Get your name put up somewhere in the record books and it’ll live on forever,” Lacey said. “Everybody won’t remember all the games, but they’ll will remember that number sitting in that book and that’s something you can show your kids and live on for the rest of your life.”

