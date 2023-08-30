Mississippi 1-year-old reported missing Published 10:49 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson, Hinds County.

He is described as a Black male, two-foot five-inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt, denim shorts and Nike shoes.

He was last seen Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Calhoun Street in Hinds County.

McCray is believed to be in a 2022 white Honda Accord, bearing MS tag WAF0212, traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden McCray, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 911.