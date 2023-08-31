Former Sports Editor for The Vicksburg Post dies Published 9:19 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Curt Nix, 84, passed away on Aug. 22 in Shreveport, La.

Nix worked as a sports writer in Mississippi, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and at the New York Times. He also worked as the sports editor at The Vicksburg Post in the 1970s.

One of his biggest accomplishments as a sports writer was having a private interview with Muhammad Ali.

Services for Nix were on Aug., 31 at 2 p.m. in Marthaville, La.