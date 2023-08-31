Porter’s Chapel, Riverdale set for showdown of 8-man football powers Published 11:28 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

When the MAIS football schedule was released, Riverdale at Porter’s Chapel Academy looked like just another game.

Now that it’s here, it’s THE game, at least for this week, in the eight-man division.

The two undefeated teams will clash Friday night at PCA’s Eagles Field. Riverdale (3-0) is one of the top teams in Class 1A, while PCA (3-0) is quickly gaining the same status in 2A. It’s a chance for both to make a statement early in the season.

“Riverdale, regardless of 1A or 2A, they’re one of the best eight-man teams in either class — and have been for many years,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said. “I think it shows us how we stack up and what we need to be doing from here on out to be in the position we want to be in come playoff time.”

PCA reached the second round of the Class 2A playoffs last season, but still finished with a modest 5-6 record. That’s made its fast start in 2023 a bit of a surprise.

The Eagles are scoring an average of 59.7 points per game so far, and allowed a total of 16 in the last two. While Riverdale was expected to be a Class 1A contender after reaching the semifinals in 2022, Purvis said not a lot of people saw his team coming.

PCA is 3-0 for the first time since 2011. It has not been 4-0 since 2008, when it won its first 13 games and reached the Class 1A semifinals.

“I don’t think they did. I don’t think people gave us a chance. Even after the 3-0 start, I don’t know that people are still really giving us a chance,” Purvis said. “I think we’ve still got something to prove and need to keep playing with a chip on our shoulder.”

Although the offense has been piling up points, Purvis said the driving force behind PCA’s first three victories has been defense and special teams. The Eagles have nine takeaways, in addition to a half-dozen recovered onside kicks.

They’ve also scored three defensive touchdowns — Gavin Pugh has two interception return TDs — and a safety.

“When we steal possessions from people and are able to get points off of those, that has been the difference in our games. When you’re doing that and capitalizing, getting points off those turnovers, your chances of winning go way up,” Purvis said.

“We’re starting fast on offense. We’re starting fast on defense and special teams,” he continued. “It’s allowing us to get out of the gates good, and any time we do that we’re always in a good position.”

Another solid effort this Friday would put them in an even better position. A victory would give PCA a boost in the MAIS power points formula that determines wild card berths and seeding, as well as plenty of momentum heading toward the next segment of the schedule.

“You’re playing arguably the best team in 1A football. No doubt they’re going to be in the conversation come November in the 1A class. There’s a lot at stake here, to prove to ourselves and to prove to everybody else,” Purvis said. “But at the end of the day it’s our next game. We have to take it one game at a time, one play at a time, just stay healthy and keep doing what we’re doing.”

FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES

All games start at 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Porter’s Chapel (Radio; 104.5 FM)

East Rankin at St. Aloysius (Radio: 101.3 FM)

Warren Central at Pearl (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Forest Hill at Vicksburg (Radio: 107.7 FM)

Tallulah Academy at Briarfield

Deer Creek at Sharkey-Issaquena

Central Hinds at Amite School Center

Jim Hill at Port Gibson

