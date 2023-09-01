Vicksburg Warren School District offers free breakfast, lunch for 2023-24 school year Published 2:59 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Vicksburg Warren School District students will not have to pay for meals while at school this year, the district announced Friday.

The option for free meals is available for all schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs through the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP.

All enrolled students are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at No Charge to the students’ households each day of the 2023-24 school year. No further action is required of parents.

Email newsletter signup

Children will be able to participate in the meal program without having to pay a fee or submit an application.

For more information, contact the Vicksburg Warren Child Nutrition Department at 601-631-2821.