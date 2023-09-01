Warren County Land Records Aug. 21 to Aug. 28 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Aug. 21 to Aug. 28.

Warranty Deeds:

*Lydia D. Kendall to Gabriel Aid and Jenifer R. Saldana, Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Betty Harbour Kitchens to Nancy F. Barrett, Part of Lot 9, Miller and Collier.

*David Wayne Bollich and Tarrell Lynn Bollich to Matthew Lawrence and Gina Lawrence, Part of Lot 7, Deerfield Subdivision.

*Buford Partners, L.P. to Alanda Wright, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Cappaert Holdings L.P. to F & S Enterprises, LLC, Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Jeffrethe Christian to William Messina, Section 30, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Steven Lawrence Moses to D.A.T. Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Richard D. Davenport to Andrew H. Nguyen and Emily Nicole Nguyen, Lot 63, Marion Park #4 Block A.

*Matthew Lawrence and Gina Lawrence to Samuel Paul Greer, Part of Lot 16, Parkside Land Co.

*Colby Rushing and Kayla Kelly Rushing to Marilyn Williams and Dewayne Edward Smith, Lot 171, Oak Park #3.

*Calvin D. Walker to Cheryl F. Walker, Part of Lot 3, Gordon Subdivision.

*Calvin D. Walker and Sophie Jean Walker to Cheryl F. Walker, Lot 23, Baum Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust:

*Gabriel Aid and Jenifer R. Saldana to Navy Federal Credit Union, Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Bovina Development to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lot 286, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*John Gregory Brown and Linda Smith-Brown to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Richard J. Israel to Cadence Bank, Lot 341, Oak Park #7.

*Carlton C. Phillips and Mesha J. Phillips to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Lot 123 Warrenton Heights #2 Part A.

*Laxton Rentals LLC to Citizens National Bank of Meridian, Lot 6, Grey Oaks Subdivision.

*Wilon Jamar Smith to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 3, Benard Acres. (Recording of 1747-451).

*Cynthia Denise Constancio to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 57, Wildwood #1.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber, LLC, to Delta Bank, Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Harry J. Denton and Vicky Strong to Newrez LLC, Lot 30, Warrenton Heights #2 Part D.

*Matthew Lawrence and Gina Lawrence to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Lot 7, Deerfield Subdivision.

*Marilyn Williams and Dewayne Edward Smith to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 171 Oak Park #3.

*Samuel Paul Greer to Fidelity Bank, Part of Lot 16, Parkside Land Co.

*Andrew H. Nguyen and Emily Nicole Nguyen to First Commercial Bank, Lot 63, Marion Park #4, Block A.

*Carolyn E. Fisackerly-Justice to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 48, Warrenton Heights #2 Part C.

*Graham Landers Grant to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 29, Lakewood.

*Roberta Perry to Guaranty Bank and Truck Company, Part of Lot 8 and Part of Lot 19, Singing Hills Cove Part One.

*Barbara Jackson McKenzie to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 8, Katieville Subdivision.

*Brandon Lee Stokes and Shelley Lynn Stokes to GMFS LLC, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Marriage Licenses:

*Thomas Erwin Jolly, 71 of Vicksburg, to Sandy Renae Dittrich, 53 of Vicksburg.