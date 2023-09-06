Man arrested with stolen AK-47 and handgun while driving stolen truck in Warren County

Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By John Surratt

Jeremy Mazie

Jeremy Jermond Mazie, 34, was arrested on multiple charges at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 after a records check indicated an AK-47 assault rifle in his car was reported stolen.

Pace said Deputy Joseph Stubbs stopped a Chevrolet pickup driven by Mazie on U.S. 80 between the Vicksburg city limits and Bovina for a traffic violation and saw the rifle in the truck. A check of its serial number indicated it was listed with the National Crime Information Center as stolen from Cleveland.

Stubbs also found a Ruger 9mm handgun that was not stolen.

Mazie was charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. Judge Randy Lewis set his bond at $20,000.

