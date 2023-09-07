Lady Flashes vanquish Victors in softball matinee

Published 4:48 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius softball player Ruthie Britton hit a two-run home run in a 12-0 win over the Jackson Victors on Thursday.

Playing teams with “Jackson” in their name was the cure for what ailed St. Aloysius’ softball team.

Ruthie Britton hit a two-run home run, while Kennadi Blassingame and Mageigh Haller drove in two runs apiece to lead St. Al to a 12-0 win over the Jackson Victors on Thursday.

St. Al also beat Jackson Academy 14-7 on Tuesday, and has now won two games in a row after losing the previous three.

The Lady Flashes (12-5) scored five runs in the top of the first inning, and Britton’s homer in the second made it 7-0. Haller doubled in two runs in the fourth inning and scored on a passed ball as St. Al extended its lead to 12-0. The game ended after the bottom of the fourth because of the mercy rule.

Raegan Thornell went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored for St. Al, and Madison Spencer was 2-for-4 with a double.

Kyleigh Cooper was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored, to go along with an outstanding performance in the pitcher’s circle. She allowed one hit and no walks in four innings, and had five strikeouts.

St. Al will be back on the field Saturday at the Betty Catherine Foley Hearn Softball Complex for a District 2-4A doubleheader vs. Providence Classical. The first game is at noon, and the second will follow afterward.

St. Al will then travel to Natchez on Monday to play Adams County Christian School at 6:15 p.m.

