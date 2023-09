Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Vicksburg High wide receiver Tyler Henderson caught four passes for 132 yards and one touchdown in a 33-6 win over Forest Hill on Sept. 1.

Henderson and the Gators will go on the road this Friday night to play Natchez. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the radio on 107.7 FM.

