‘Sluggish’ PCA nabs road win over Humphreys Academy Published 12:38 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy coach Blake Purvis thought his team looked a little sluggish Friday night.

If it was, it’s scary to see what might happen when they’re hitting on all cylinders.

The Eagles scored on all six possessions and only needed 16 plays to do it as they routed Humphreys Academy 44-6.

John Wyatt massey threw three touchdown passes, including two to Thomas Azlin, and Jase Jung had 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns to keep the Eagles (5-0) undefeated.

“I would like us to be a little more focused in the beginning and start a little cleaner,” Purvis said. “It didn’t show on the scoreboard or anything like that, but just looking at it we were sluggish and flat. I’d like us to come out with a little more intensity and energy every week.”

This week, the Eagles simply outmatched Humphreys (1-3). After getting a turnover on downs on the game’s opening possession, Massey threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Azlin on their first play.

By halftime, the running clock mercy ule was in effect.

Azlin added a 43-yard touchdown reception to finish with two catches for 93 yards. Massey’s third TD pass went to Ty Mack, who also scored a rushing touchdown and finished with 85 total yards — 65 rushing and 20 receiving.

Gavin Pugh caught a 10-yard touchdown pass as well. He had a team-high six tackles and an interception on defense to go with it.

Hunter Simms also had six tackles.

PCA improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2008, as it heads into its MAIS District 3-2A opener next week at home vs. Park Place. Purvis said the impressive start to the season is nice, but won’t mean much if the Eagles can’t keep it going against their district opponents.

“We hadn’t had this in 15 years, so continuing to do that and keep the momentum going is good. But that doesn’t mean anything if you don’t finish,” Purvis said. “We’ve got our first district game next week. We can go 8-3 and that’s a good year, but if we lose three district games 8-3 doesn’t mean a whole lot going into the playoffs. We have to continue to play and focus, and take it one week at a time so that we don’t waste a good start to the season.”