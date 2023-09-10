St. Al’s Busby wins two events at Holy Wars swim meet Published 12:08 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

In the battle of the saints, Andrew had the upper hand.

St. Andrew’s won all girls’ 11 events and eight of the boys’ to win both team championships at the Vicksburg Catholic Holy Wars swim meet Saturday at the Verbeck YMCA pool.

The four-team meet featured St. Andrew’s Episcopal School and three of Mississippi’s Catholic schools — host St. Aloysius, Madison-St. Joseph and Natchez Cathedral.

St. Andrew’s boys’ team racked up 210 points to win the team title. Madison-St. Joe was second, with 193 points, St. Al was third with 53 and Cathedral fourth with 23.

Former Vicksburg resident Tulio Figarola led St. Andrew’s with first-place finishes in the 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. He was also second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.72 seconds.

St. Al’s Jon Daniel Busby won two of the three events that St. Andrew’s swimmers did not. He finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 12.35 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.62.

St. Al’s only other top-three individual finisher was Matthew Busby in the 100 butterfly.

St. Al’s girls did not win any races, but had five top-three swims.

Katelyn Clark was second in the 500 freestyle, with a time of 7:00.34.

Campbell McCoy was third in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, Elle Larson third in the 100 backstroke, and Hendrix Eldridge third in the 100 breaststroke.

Eldridge, McCoy and Larson also teamed up with Olivia Busby to finish third in the 200 medley relay.

St. Al totaled 108 points to finish second in the team standings. St. Andrew’s won with 266 points, Madison-St. Joe was third with 57 and Cathedral fourth with 12.