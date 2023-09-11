Voting is open in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest

Published 3:55 am Monday, September 11, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are Vicksburg High football player Ronnie Alexander, St. Aloysius swimmer Jon Daniel Busby, Warren Central volleyball player Melissa Herrle, and Porter’s Chapel Academy softball player Kendall Smith.

You can vote by clicking here.

Alexander, a senior quarterback for Vicksburg High’s football team, threw for 252 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-32 overtime victory against Natchez on Sept. 8.

Busby, a member of St. Aloysius’ boys’ swim team, won two events — the boys’ 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststrok — at the Vicksburg Catholic Holy Wars meet on Sept. 9.

Herrle, a junior with Warren Central’s volleyball team, totaled 19 kills and eight aces to help the Lady Vikes win four of their five matches last week.

Smith, an outfielder for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s softball team, went 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run and five RBIs in a 16-2 win over Hillcrest Christian on Sept. 7.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Good luck to all of the nominees!

