Published 3:55 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Warren Central defensive lineman Tekarius Qualls had a team-high 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection in a 21-3 win vs. Germantown on Sept. 8.

For the season, Qualls has 28 tackles and five tackles for loss. Warren Central (2-1) will play at home this Friday night against Brandon (1-2) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 105.5 FM.

