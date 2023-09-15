Old Post Files: Sept. 15, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Walter Leyens left for New York on a purchasing trip. • Elizabeth Wente opened a studio for classic dancing. • Joe Battle died.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. Helen Crichlow celebrated her 78th birthday. • Mrs. Channing Clarke returned to her home in Birmingham, Ala., after visiting here. • Catherine Nobel was here visiting Mrs. A. Street.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Louis Wesley Bryan left for San Diego to begin basic training in the Marine Corps. • Mrs. Helen Crichlow was able to be out following surgery. • Mrs. Robert Cunningham was advised that her son, Sgt. Melvin Caldwell was a prisoner of the Japanese.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Russell Elizey was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club luncheon meeting. • Ellis Bordron spoke to the local Business and Professional Women’s Club. • Services were held for Mrs. Ruth Blackman.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. Joseph Moore was elected club president of the Green Hills Garden Club. • John F. Price passed away. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Guion Jr. announced the birth of a daughter, Judith.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mrs. H.V. Cooper was installed as chairwoman of the Warren County Easter Seal Society. • Susan Myrick was named a semi-finalist for the 1974 National Merit Scholarship Program. • Vicksburg High School defensive back Greg Nasif was awarded the Gator Award for the past week’s performance.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Services were held for 51-year-old Mack Henry Doyle. • Billy Holdiness was certified as a service technician for Redd Pest Control service.

30 Years Ago: 1993

John Robert “J.B.” Smith died. • The Gator football team selected Shireka La’Keyna Mallory as the 1993 VHS Homecoming Queen. • Jennifer Selby and Stefan Bourn, both of Vicksburg, were selected as members of the Law Review of Mississippi College School of Law. • Warren Central beat Vicksburg 11-1 in softball.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Washington Street reopened to traffic after nearly 25 years as a pedestrian area. • A Claiborne County Chancery Court Judge denied a petition to incorporate the Pattison community. • Warren Central’s Fred Payne rushed for 94 yards in a 14-0 win over Natchez.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Vicksburg’s newest museum was named a Southern Travel Treasure in the September/October issue of “AAA Southern Traveler” magazine.