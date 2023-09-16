Old Post Files: Sept. 16, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Louis Emmich returned from New York and Chicago. • Mildred Redell had a party for her seventh birthday. • Kenny Fanland was injured by an exploding lamp.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mr. and Mrs. James Herbert celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. • Mrs. Otto Weimar returned from Columbus.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Seay and his son were here from Atlanta. • Eunice Lavecchia returned from Washington, D.C. • Mrs. Sam Price died.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Lt. Fred Bayley Jr. reported to artillery school at Fort Bliss, Texas. • Dr. Harris Bell was improving following surgery at Mercy Hospital. • Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Ball of Port Gibson announced the birth of a daughter.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Walter L. McKay died. • Frank Cassino was elected president of the Warren County Restaurant Association. • Mrs. Edward Everard had a visit from her sister, Mrs. Walter Byrne of Russellville, Ky.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Julia W. Nolte retired from Mercy Medical Center. • Vicksburg Gator Gavin Rees was one of the best high school punters in the state, averaging 42 yards per try. • Eighth-grader Melvin Anderson scored both of the Little Gators’ touchdowns as they defeated the Vikings 12-0.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mrs. Estelle E. VanNorman died. • Joshua Rigby Maupin celebrated his second birthday. • James H. “Jim” Shirley died at 59.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Sam Miller was pictured with a large female nutria that his dogs killed in a bayou near his home at First North and South streets. • Mr. and Mrs. Chad Rogers of Vicksburg announced the birth of a son, Hunter Payton. • Jacob Coleman Prewitt was born in Crestview, Fla.

20 Years Ago: 2003

More than 200 people attended the groundbreaking for the Mississippi African-American Monument at the Vicksburg National Military Park. • Porter’s Chapel Academy pitcher Lauren Johnson recorded three wins to lead the Lady Eagles to a second-place finish in the South State fast-pitch softball tournament.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The Speed Street railroad crossing is declared a safety hazard.