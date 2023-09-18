Vicksburg toddler to compete in the Little Miss Magnolia State Pageant Published 3:37 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Stella Brokaw, daughter of William and Nicolette Brokaw will be a contestant in the state-wide Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals.

Stella and her family live in Vicksburg. The finals will take place in Vicksburg on Sept. 23 and 24.

Contestants ages 0-11 will be able to compete in the state finals to win one of the titles of Little Miss or Little Mr. Magnolia State.

The winners of each division will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship for their future educations.

You can support Stella by visiting the “Miss Magnolia State Pageant Facebook Page” or website www.missmagnoliastate.com and vote for Stella for the People’s Choice Award. Voting is open until Sept. 23.