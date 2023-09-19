Ridgeland hands Warren Central a setback in Region 2-6A volleyball standings Published 9:25 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Warren Central is still in a good position to earn a spot in the MHSAA Class 6A volleyball playoffs, but its chances to play a home match took a hit Monday night.

Ridgeland defeated the Lady Vikes 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-22) for the second time this season, and handed them their second region loss in a row.

Melissa Herrle had six kills for Warren Central, while Calise Henyard and Arionna Jenkins had five each. Tabreia Davis served two aces.

Warren Central (16-10, 3-3 MHSAA Region 2-6A) fell three games behind Ridgeland (13-8, 6-0) for first place, and two behind Neshoba Central (14-8, 5-1) for second.

Warren Central is still mathematically alive to finish either first or second and host a first-round playoff match, but would likely need to win its last four region matches and get plenty of help to pass the two teams in front of it.

The good news for the Lady Vikes is that the lead fifth-place Columbus by two matches and fourth-place Vicksburg by one. The top four teams in each region qualify for the playoffs, so the Lady Vikes control their path.

Warren Central will host Callaway (4-9, 0-5) Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. It plays Columbus at home on Sept. 26 and is at Vicksburg on Sept. 28.