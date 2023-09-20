Lady Eagles walk it off against the Victors Published 8:38 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy couldn’t seem to hold a lead Tuesday night. Eventually, it got one it did not have to defend.

Emily Muirhead hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring in Coley Potter with the winning run, and the Lady Eagles earned a thrilling 16-15 softball win against the Jackson Victors.

PCA (10-15) let two leads slip away during the game, including one in the seventh inning. It scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score at 15-all, then got the game-winner in the eighth.

The Lady Eagles had three walks, an RBI groundout by Mia Abdo, and an RBI single by Audrey Carraway during the seventh-inning rally.

The Victors scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 15-13 lead. They also scored four times in the sixth inning to erase a three-run deficit.

PCA finished with 15 hits in the game, and its batters drew nine walks. Muirhead was 3-for-5 with one RBI, while Marley Bufkin, Ali Blackmon and Carraway had three hits apiece.

Bufkin scored four runs and drove in two. Carraway was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Porter’s Chapel has won four of its last five games, and is 10-6 since losing its first nine games of the season. PCA will finish the regular season Thursday at 6:30 p.m., against Jackson Academy at Sports Force Parks.