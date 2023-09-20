St. Al earns key district soccer win against Copiah Academy

Published 8:36 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius senior soccer player Grace Windham scored two goals in a 7-0 victory over Copiah Academy on Tuesday.

St. Aloysius earned a key victory in its quest for a berth in the MAIS girls’ soccer playoffs by beating Copiah Academy 7-0 on Tuesday.

Grace Windham and Lilli Perniciaro scored two goals apiece to help the Lady Flashes (6-7, 3-2 MAIS Division II Central) move into second place in their division. They have two regular-season games remaining, Thursday against East Rankin Academy and Sept. 28 vs. Adams County Christian. Both are home games, although Thursday’s contest will be at Sports Force Parks.

Megan Theriot, Maddy McSherry and Mallory Hobson all had one goal apiece against Copiah. Keeper Sarah Smith had her seventh shutout in 12 games this season.

