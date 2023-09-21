Game Plan Published 11:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Flashettes win MAIS title

The St. Aloysius Flashettes won two first-place trophies at the MAIS spirit competition in Jackson on Wednesday. The Flashettes won the small group kick and pom championships, for their ninth state title in a row.

In addition, the St. Al cheerleading team finished third in the Medium Varsity Non-Tumbling competition.

Flashettes team members are freshmen Marley Gibellino, Caroline Ponder, Raigen Smith and Megan Theriot; sophomores Elizabeth Bednar, Hayden Bell, Olivia Larsen and Farrell Roberson; junior Ryan Hadley Grey; and seniors Sawyer McCain and Grace Windham. The team manager is Addison Averett. The Flashettes are coached by Chesley Lambiotte.

McMullin fundraiser

A fundraiser lunch for the family of Chad McMullin will be held Friday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bovina Baptist Church. McMullin was a Warren Central assistant football coach who died in July.

The lunches will include smoked chicken, baked beans, potato salad, bread and dessert. Tickets cost $12, and checks can be made out to Bovina Baptist Church. Delivery is available for 10 or more plates. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 26.

To purchase tickets, contact Randy Burns at 601-636-0682.

Over the River Run

The 35th Annual Over the River Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m. at the Old Mississippi River Bridge. The event is a 5-mile run and race walk across the bridge and back, with participants running to Louisiana before returning.

The entry fee is $30 before Sept. 15, and $35 after that date. An after-party with music, refreshments and awards is included in the entry fee. The Over the River Run is a fundraiser for the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation.

Online registration is available through raceroster.com. For more information, call the SCHF at 601-631-2997 or visit southernculture.org.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host its 2023 Fall Showcase on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are considering playing college baseball. Coaches from Hinds and other junior colleges and universities will be in attendance.

The showcase will start at noon and run until completion. Check-in/registration begins at 11 a.m. the morning of the event. The cost of the showcase is $100 per player and no payment will be accepted until the day of the event. However, to speed up the registration process, it is recommended that all players pre-register on Hinds’ baseball website and also download and complete a waiver form.

Red Carpet Bowl Golf

Registration is now open for the 7th Annual Red Carpet Bowl Invitational golf tournament at the Vicksburg Country Club. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Oct. 14-15 and is a three-man scramble/shamble. Players will tee off at noon both days and play a scramble in the first round, and a shamble in the second.

The entry fee is $525 per team and includes lunch each day. The winners will receive a cash payout, based on a full field, and there are addition prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin each day.

For more information or to register, email jb@vicksburgcc.com, or Michael Jones at jone6545@bellsouth.net; or call 601-636-8581.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Father’s Day Weekend Scramble is scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina. The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble with a shotgun start in the first round; and four-ball with tee time starts in the second.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Commissioners Cup Golf

Clear Creek Golf Course will host the Commissioners Cup tournament on Nov. 3. The four-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m., and will have divisions for men, women, seniors (ages 50-69) and 70-and-above.

The entry fee is $100 per person. Corporate sponsorships are available for $500 or $100. All proceeds from the tournament go toward course improvements at Clear Creek. Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 to register.

