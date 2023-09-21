God’s Pit Crew rebuilds homes for two families hit by Rolling Fork tornado Published 12:50 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

God’s Pit Crew is delivering hope, healing and restoration as the group redeploys to Rolling Fork to rebuild two homes for families who lost everything in the catastrophic and deadly tornadoes that ravaged the town on March 24.

A team of God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers left headquarters in Danville, Va., on Sept. 20 to travel to Sharkey County with all the materials needed to rebuild and fully furnish two new homes for the Nichols and Berdley families, who have been displaced since the tornadoes occurred six months ago. The team plans to remain until Friday, October 6, with the home reveals tentatively slated for Thursday and Friday morning.

“After the tornado hit, my mom called and said, ‘Jessica, we’re stuck under a wall. The whole house is gone. We can’t move; we can’t get out. We need help,’” Jessica Berdley said while recounting the impact the tornado had on her family. “God was with us that night.”

Once this rebuild project is complete, God’s Pit Crew will have supplied and built seven homes for families throughout the country so far this year, and all homes are provided at no cost to the families receiving them.

God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said that the group is grateful for everyone who makes projects like this possible through their generosity and support.

“Our ministry wouldn’t be able to provide hope for devastated families if it weren’t for the care and support that is so graciously shown to our group,” Johnson said. “Projects like this wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for our wonderful volunteers, donors, and supporters.”

Along with building the two homes in Rolling Fork, God’s Pit Crew has built two other homes already this year and provided three modular homes to families in both Kentucky and Texas. The organization has also responded to 12 disaster situations since the start of the year and delivered over 60 tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies.