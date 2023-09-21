Leon Ray Davis

Published 3:06 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Leon Ray Davis passed away on Sept. 21, at his home. He was 80.

Leon was born on August 11, 1943, the son of the late Edwin Leon Davis and Willie Mae Lunsford Davis.

He retired from the U.S. Government mat sinking unit after 45 years of service. He loved his family and close friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his sisters Edwina Warbington, Rose Mary Davis and Emily Heranney.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 23, in Mound Cemetery, Rolling Fork.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Cook, Wesley Boykin, Hospice of Mississippi and Felicia Caffie and her nursing staff.

