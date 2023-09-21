Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High baseball tryouts Published 4:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Vicksburg High School’s baseball team got a taste of the pros during its tryouts this week, as several Major League Baseball scouts were in attendance.

New VHS head coach Kent Willis, who worked in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system for 15 years, arranged for the scouts to come to the tryouts and evaluate his players.

The Gators participated in fielding, hitting and throwing drills during the three-day tryout session that concluded Wednesday.

Willis said last week that having the scouts there was a way to both draw attention to the program and give players an idea of what it takes to reach the next level.

“The main thing is to give our guys an opportunity to get evaluated and looked at, and give them a pre-evaluation of where they stand right now,” Willis said. “They’ll grade them and give them an opportunity to see moving forward what are the expectations, what they need to do, what they need to be challenged with, trying to get themselves prepared for the next level.”

