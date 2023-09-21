Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High baseball tryouts
Vicksburg High outfielder Mincer Minor IV throws the ball to the infield during the team's tryout session on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jerry Flowers, left, a national scout for the Cincinnati Reds, talks to Vicksburg High players before the team's tryout session on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High baseball player Peyton Calvin examines a wood bat during the team's tryout session on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High first baseman Tyler Carter fields a groundball during the school's baseball tryouts on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High baseball head coach Kent Willis hits to his players during the team's tryout session on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High catcher Patrick Gray slides to block a throw during the team's tryout session on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High catcher Austin Sumrall snags a throw during the team's tryout session on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jerry Flowers, left, a national scout for the Cincinnati Reds, talks to Vicksburg High baseball coach Kent Willis during the team's tryout session on Tuesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High School’s baseball team got a taste of the pros during its tryouts this week, as several Major League Baseball scouts were in attendance.
New VHS head coach Kent Willis, who worked in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system for 15 years, arranged for the scouts to come to the tryouts and evaluate his players.
The Gators participated in fielding, hitting and throwing drills during the three-day tryout session that concluded Wednesday.
Willis said last week that having the scouts there was a way to both draw attention to the program and give players an idea of what it takes to reach the next level.
“The main thing is to give our guys an opportunity to get evaluated and looked at, and give them a pre-evaluation of where they stand right now,” Willis said. “They’ll grade them and give them an opportunity to see moving forward what are the expectations, what they need to do, what they need to be challenged with, trying to get themselves prepared for the next level.”
