Ernest Ricky Dotson

Memorial services for Ernest Ricky Dotson are to be held on Saturday, September 23 in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Johnny Reynolds officiating.

Ernest Ricky Dotson passed away on Sunday, September 10 in the University Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 63. He was a self-employed carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Lee Wolfe.

He is survived by his 2 sons Ricky Ross and Tevin Carson both of Vicksburg, his 2 daughters Brittany Dotson and Micha Ross both of Vicksburg, his 2 brothers Michael Wolfe of Las Vegas NV and Ellis Brown of Arkansas, his 3 sisters Shirley Funches of Pascagoula, MS, Diane Johnson of Vicksburg and Sandy Brown of Hazelhurst, 4 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.